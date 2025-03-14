Blume Capital Management Inc. Has $2.99 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,571,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,331,000 after acquiring an additional 202,963 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,402,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,358,000 after purchasing an additional 49,340 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,637,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,239,000 after acquiring an additional 73,992 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,368,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,075,000 after acquiring an additional 349,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,095,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,290,000 after buying an additional 73,098 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $58.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.06. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $57.33 and a 52 week high of $71.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.68.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

