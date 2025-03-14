Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 30,909 BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,464,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. David Kennon Inc boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. David Kennon Inc now owns 17,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of BKLC opened at $105.24 on Friday. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $93.91 and a 1-year high of $117.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.95.

About BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

