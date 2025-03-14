PFG Advisors Has $809,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

PFG Advisors trimmed its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4,862.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $167.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.65. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $135.67 and a 1 year high of $180.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.75 and a 200-day moving average of $169.71.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

