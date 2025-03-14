Rakuten Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,155 Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Blue Owl Capital by 333.4% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 430,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,002,000 after purchasing an additional 330,790 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Blue Owl Capital by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,624,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,302,000 after purchasing an additional 24,462 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Blue Owl Capital by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 81,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Finally, Claris Advisors LLC MO purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OWL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.75 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.48.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Down 2.9 %

OWL opened at $18.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.04. The company has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.33, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.19. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.18 and a 52 week high of $26.73.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 4.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 423.53%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

