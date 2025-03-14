Short Interest in Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF) Drops By 90.3%

Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decrease of 90.3% from the February 13th total of 119,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Thungela Resources Price Performance
Shares of TNGRF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.05. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,574. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.80. Thungela Resources has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $7.94.
About Thungela Resources
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Thungela Resources
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Rubrik Stock’s V-Bottom Reversal Signals a Major Rally Ahead
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- How Super Micro Computer Stock Is Defying the Market Sell-Off
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- AppLovin vs. HPE: Which Tech Stock Can Bounce Back Faster?
Receive News & Ratings for Thungela Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thungela Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.