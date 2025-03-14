Short Interest in Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF) Drops By 90.3%

Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decrease of 90.3% from the February 13th total of 119,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Thungela Resources Price Performance

Shares of TNGRF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.05. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,574. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.80. Thungela Resources has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $7.94.

About Thungela Resources

Thungela Resources Limited engages in the mining and production of thermal coal in South Africa and Australia. It owns interests in and produces its thermal coal from mining operations, consisting of underground and open cast mines in the Mpumalanga province of South Africa, including including Goedehoop colliery, Greenside colliery, Isibonelo colliery, Khwezela colliery, Zibulo colliery, Mafube colliery, and Rietvlei colliery.

