Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Short Interest Update

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 95.8% from the February 13th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Suzuki Motor Price Performance

OTCMKTS SZKMY traded down $1.38 on Friday, hitting $47.38. 24,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,778. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.13. Suzuki Motor has a 1-year low of $34.20 and a 1-year high of $53.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.00.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. On average, equities analysts predict that Suzuki Motor will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

