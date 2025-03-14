Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:TRINZ) Short Interest Down 47.1% in February

Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:TRINZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 47.1% from the February 13th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRINZ opened at $25.48 on Friday. Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 has a 52-week low of $24.84 and a 52-week high of $25.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.35.

Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4922 per share. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

