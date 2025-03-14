Canaccord Genuity Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Stock Price

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VYGR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.86.

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Performance

Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $4.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.33 million, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.86. Voyager Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $10.66.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Voyager Therapeutics

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, COO Robin Swartz sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $36,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 112,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,653.20. This represents a 5.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,778 shares of company stock valued at $58,548. 4.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Voyager Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,079,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 26.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 92,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 19,622 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 55.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 37,398 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 7,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. 48.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

