Azeez Hayne Sells 11,676 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Stock

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) insider Azeez Hayne sold 11,676 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $639,261.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Urban Outfitters Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $49.87 on Friday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $61.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.44.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Urban Outfitters

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URBN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 183,272.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,094,731 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $60,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,134 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5,565.6% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 875,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,038,000 after purchasing an additional 859,886 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth about $31,605,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth about $21,140,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,513,000. 77.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on URBN shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

