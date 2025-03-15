Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) to Issue $0.82 Annual Dividend

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Friday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.82 per share by the information services provider on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th.

Weibo Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:WB opened at $10.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Weibo has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $12.40.

Get Weibo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WB shares. StockNews.com upgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Weibo in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.28.

About Weibo

(Get Free Report)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, discover, and distribute content in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.