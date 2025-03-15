Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:PLYM)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%.
Plymouth Industrial REIT has a payout ratio of 1,285.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Plymouth Industrial REIT to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.2%.
Plymouth Industrial REIT Price Performance
PLYM opened at $16.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.26. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $24.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.59 million, a P/E ratio of 846.95 and a beta of 1.45.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Plymouth Industrial REIT
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.
