Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) Short Interest Up 176.6% in February

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, an increase of 176.6% from the February 13th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Performance

BPYPP stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.60. The company had a trading volume of 23,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,064. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.74. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $18.20.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

Brookfield Property Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.42%.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.