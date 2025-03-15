Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVSTW) Short Interest Up 169.8% in February

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVSTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a growth of 169.8% from the February 13th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Microvast Trading Up 9.7 %
NASDAQ:MVSTW traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.20. 34,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,250. Microvast has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.17.
