Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $4.20 Million Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 37.1% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 8.2% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 35.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 30.5% during the third quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $181.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.38. The firm has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 48.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.46 and a 1 year high of $274.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.08). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 108.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William T. Giles purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $186.39 per share, for a total transaction of $186,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,463 shares in the company, valued at $272,688.57. This trade represents a 215.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on STZ. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Argus downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $214.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective (down from $310.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.81.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

