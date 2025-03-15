Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Short Interest Up 172.7% in February

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 49,900 shares, an increase of 172.7% from the February 13th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 239,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NBXG traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.48. 173,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,468. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.96. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $13.86.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBXG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 14.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 100,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 12,577 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 10.7% during the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 44,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the third quarter worth $4,317,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the third quarter worth $576,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 1.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 131,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

