Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Short Interest Up 172.7% in February

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 49,900 shares, an increase of 172.7% from the February 13th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 239,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:NBXG traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.48. 173,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,468. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.96. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $13.86.
Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund
Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Company Profile
Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.
The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Why Costco Stock Is Poised to Hit $1,000 Again Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.