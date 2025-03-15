Foresight Group (LON:FSG) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Foresight Group Holdings Limited (LON:FSG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 354 ($4.58) and last traded at GBX 355 ($4.59), with a volume of 77899 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 365 ($4.72).
Foresight Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £422.14 million, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 380.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 437.10.
Foresight Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. Foresight Group’s payout ratio is currently 140.32%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Foresight Group
Foresight Group Company Profile
Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across UK, Europe, and Australia.
With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.
