Foresight Group (LON:FSG) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Foresight Group Holdings Limited (LON:FSG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 354 ($4.58) and last traded at GBX 355 ($4.59), with a volume of 77899 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 365 ($4.72).

Foresight Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £422.14 million, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 380.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 437.10.

Foresight Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. Foresight Group’s payout ratio is currently 140.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Foresight Group

Foresight Group Company Profile

In other Foresight Group news, insider Gary Fraser bought 86,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 400 ($5.17) per share, for a total transaction of £346,540 ($448,247.32). Also, insider Geoffrey Gavey purchased 13,369 shares of Foresight Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 374 ($4.84) per share, with a total value of £50,000.06 ($64,674.76). 35.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

