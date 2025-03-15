TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.78 and last traded at C$3.79, with a volume of 212249 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.87.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$761.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.69.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc is a digital customer experience innovator that designs, builds, and delivers next-generation solutions. Its clients include companies across several verticals, including Tech and Games, Communications and Media, eCommerce and FinTech, Healthcare and Travel and Hospitality.

