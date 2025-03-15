TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.78 and last traded at C$3.79, with a volume of 212249 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.87.
TELUS International (Cda) Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$761.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.69.
TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile
TELUS International (Cda) Inc is a digital customer experience innovator that designs, builds, and delivers next-generation solutions. Its clients include companies across several verticals, including Tech and Games, Communications and Media, eCommerce and FinTech, Healthcare and Travel and Hospitality.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TELUS International (Cda)
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Why Costco Stock Is Poised to Hit $1,000 Again Soon
Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.