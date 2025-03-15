Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 114 ($1.47) and last traded at GBX 114.40 ($1.48), with a volume of 1828885 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124.80 ($1.61).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered Synthomer to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 230 ($2.98) to GBX 150 ($1.94) in a report on Wednesday.

Get Synthomer alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Synthomer

Synthomer Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £194.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.37, a P/E/G ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 139.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 170.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.27, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Synthomer (LON:SYNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported GBX (3.50) (($0.05)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Synthomer had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 4.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Synthomer plc will post 12.962963 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synthomer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.