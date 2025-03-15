First National Trust Co Takes $882,000 Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $48.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.02 and a 200-day moving average of $47.60. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $61.75.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

