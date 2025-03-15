Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW) Short Interest Up 165.2% in February

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, an increase of 165.2% from the February 13th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF stock remained flat at $24.88 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 34,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,690. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.27. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $26.21.
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0659 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Why Costco Stock Is Poised to Hit $1,000 Again Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.