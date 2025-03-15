Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW) Short Interest Up 165.2% in February

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, an increase of 165.2% from the February 13th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF stock remained flat at $24.88 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 34,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,690. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.27. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $26.21.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0659 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 28.2% during the third quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.

