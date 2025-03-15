Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $39.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.99 million. Drilling Tools International had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 15.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Drilling Tools International updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Drilling Tools International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DTI opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $96.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of -0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average is $3.43. Drilling Tools International has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $6.36.

Get Drilling Tools International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Drilling Tools International from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Drilling Tools International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Drilling Tools International Corporation provides oilfield equipment and services to oil and natural gas sectors in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers downhole tool rentals, machining, and inspection services to support the global drilling and wellbore construction industry. The company also provides products are bottom hole assembly components, such as stabilizers, subs, non-magnetic and steel drill collars, hole openers, and roller reamers, as well as drill pipe and drill pipe accessories; ancillary equipment and handling tools to support its rental platform, including float valves, ring gauges, tool baskets, lift bail, lift subs, mud magnets, elevators, bracket and bail assemblies, slips, tongs, stabbing guides and safety clamps; and blowout preventers, and pressure control accessory equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Drilling Tools International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drilling Tools International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.