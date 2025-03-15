Insider Buying: FINEOS Co. Holdings plc (ASX:FCL) Insider Purchases 18,700 Shares of Stock

FINEOS Co. Holdings plc (ASX:FCL – Get Free Report) insider Michael Kelly bought 18,700 shares of FINEOS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.71 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,977.00 ($20,238.61).
FINEOS Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $365.64 million, a PE ratio of -52.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.
About FINEOS
