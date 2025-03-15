Insider Buying: Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Senior Officer Acquires C$81,939.60 in Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang bought 9,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,939.60.

Thanh Chan Kang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 14th, Thanh Chan Kang bought 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$84,500.00.

WCP stock opened at C$8.63 on Friday. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$7.88 and a one year high of C$11.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$9.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.09.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.0608 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.25%.

WCP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised shares of Whitecap Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.52.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

