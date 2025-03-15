Insider Selling: USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Director Sells $16,650.00 in Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) Director John Turman Fleming sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $16,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,065.80. The trade was a 11.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

USANA Health Sciences Trading Down 4.4 %

USNA stock opened at $29.04 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $27.71 and a one year high of $50.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.98.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $213.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.82 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 10.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on USANA Health Sciences from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on USANA Health Sciences

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USANA Health Sciences

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USNA. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 544,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,638,000 after acquiring an additional 76,904 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 7.5% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,049,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,801,000 after purchasing an additional 72,977 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 773,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,751,000 after purchasing an additional 55,059 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 330.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 30,681 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $953,000. 54.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About USANA Health Sciences

(Get Free Report)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.