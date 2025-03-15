Short Interest in Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Expands By 96.4%

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, an increase of 96.4% from the February 13th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AIRI remained flat at $3.99 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 35,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,387. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 million, a P/E ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Air Industries Group has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $9.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average is $4.82.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Air Industries Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Industries Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Air Industries Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Industries Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Industries Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Industries Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of precision components and assemblies for defense and commercial aerospace industry in the United States. It offers actuators, arresting gears, aerostructures, aircraft structures, chaff pod assemblies, machining and milling solutions, cylinders, drag beams and braces, flight controls, flight safety critical components, integrated assemblies, landing gears, large diameter turn-mills, submarine valves, thrust struts, engine mounts, and turbine engine components and weldments for aircraft jet engines, ground turbines, and other complex machines.

