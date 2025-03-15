BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 45.2% from the February 13th total of 14,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 80,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Stock Performance
MHN stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $10.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,099. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.67. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $10.17 and a 12-month high of $11.20.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund
About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Ignore Reports, Apple Won’t Install Starlink with iOS 18.3
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.