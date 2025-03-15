BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 45.2% from the February 13th total of 14,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 80,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Stock Performance

MHN stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $10.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,099. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.67. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $10.17 and a 12-month high of $11.20.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the third quarter worth $122,000. Generation Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Broyhill Asset Management bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.