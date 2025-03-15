Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Drops By 49.3%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 588,700 shares, a drop of 49.3% from the February 13th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 734,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESGE. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $779,000. BOKF NA increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 57,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $635,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

ESGE traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $35.60. 719,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,426. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.75. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $37.72.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.0222 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

