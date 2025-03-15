Short Interest in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Declines By 44.5%

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 44.5% from the February 13th total of 17,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of CDL stock traded up $1.17 on Friday, reaching $66.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,990. The company has a market capitalization of $348.15 million, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.30. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $58.64 and a 12-month high of $70.76.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.2159 dividend. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

About VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDL. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $532,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period.

The VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying large-cap stocks, weighted by inverse volatility. CDL was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

