Tredje AP fonden Decreases Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Tredje AP fonden decreased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,402 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 26.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 8,598 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,624,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,370,000 after acquiring an additional 121,223 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 330,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,034,000 after buying an additional 11,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $5,578,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $2,032,970.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,648. This trade represents a 49.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 71,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $6,316,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,411.52. This trade represents a 91.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $81.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.55. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.63 and a 1 year high of $89.73. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.36.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 18.30%. Equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

