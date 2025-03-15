Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Short Interest Up 90.0% in February

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a growth of 90.0% from the February 13th total of 936,800 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 456,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trilogy Metals during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Wexford Capital LP raised its stake in Trilogy Metals by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 5,282,761 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after buying an additional 708,469 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Trilogy Metals during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Trilogy Metals during the 4th quarter worth $416,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Trilogy Metals by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,848,427 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 782,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

Trilogy Metals Stock Performance

Shares of TMQ stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.59. The company had a trading volume of 467,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,973. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.80 and a beta of 1.54. Trilogy Metals has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $1.76.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, cobalt, lead, zinc, gold, and silver properties. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.