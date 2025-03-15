BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 253,700 shares, a growth of 87.4% from the February 13th total of 135,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 492,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance
NYSE BCAT traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 784,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,738. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1-year low of $14.68 and a 1-year high of $17.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.90.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.2872 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.38%.
