BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2025

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCATGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 253,700 shares, a growth of 87.4% from the February 13th total of 135,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 492,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BCAT traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 784,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,738. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1-year low of $14.68 and a 1-year high of $17.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.90.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.2872 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

