BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 253,700 shares, a growth of 87.4% from the February 13th total of 135,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 492,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BCAT traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 784,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,738. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1-year low of $14.68 and a 1-year high of $17.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.90.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.2872 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

