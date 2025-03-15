Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 149,500 shares, a growth of 61.8% from the February 13th total of 92,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of GLO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.95. The stock had a trading volume of 135,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,906. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $5.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.15.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.0501 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.15%.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.
