Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 149,500 shares, a growth of 61.8% from the February 13th total of 92,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of GLO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.95. The stock had a trading volume of 135,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,906. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $5.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.15.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.0501 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth $151,000.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

