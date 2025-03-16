288,457 Shares in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP) Acquired by United Wealth Management LLC

United Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 288,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,278,000. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF comprises 2.5% of United Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 15,481,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,599,000 after buying an additional 7,002,364 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 6,336,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,870,000 after purchasing an additional 288,205 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,896,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,923,000 after purchasing an additional 84,896 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,171,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,788,000 after purchasing an additional 159,039 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,053,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,077,000 after purchasing an additional 106,522 shares during the period.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Trading Up 9.6 %

BATS:DIHP opened at $27.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.52. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a 12-month low of $24.74 and a 12-month high of $27.99.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

