Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Has $739,000 Position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLMI. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 39,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,005 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 128,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 47,046 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $192,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 178,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 56,070 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,624,000.

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.69. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.06 and a one year high of $25.38.

The Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (FLMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in municipal bonds of any credit quality. The portfolio manager seeks dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. FLMI was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

