Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIA. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $415.36 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $376.14 and a 12-month high of $451.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $435.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $430.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Cuts Dividend

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $0.1624 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th.

(Free Report)

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.