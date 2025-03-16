Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Has $244,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,587 shares during the period. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HYD. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000.

Shares of BATS:HYD opened at $51.72 on Friday. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $50.78 and a 52-week high of $53.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.20.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1588 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

