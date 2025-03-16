Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 1.6% of Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVEM. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $449,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 889,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,452,000 after purchasing an additional 26,713 shares in the last quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 211,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 354,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

AVEM opened at $61.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.82 and a 200-day moving average of $61.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.78. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $55.65 and a 12-month high of $66.31.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.