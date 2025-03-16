Facet Wealth Inc. Has $215,000 Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Facet Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,942 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 8,483 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onefund LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $98.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.10 and its 200 day moving average is $104.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $83.91 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on DIS

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.