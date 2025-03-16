Facet Wealth Inc. Raises Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,367,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,815,000 after acquiring an additional 559,276 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,375,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,319,000 after acquiring an additional 60,980 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 2,113,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,293,000 after acquiring an additional 58,482 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,789,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,664,000 after acquiring an additional 83,348 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,552,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,292,000 after acquiring an additional 97,458 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $28.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.65. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $30.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.21 and a 200 day moving average of $27.70.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

