Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Acquires 19,729 Shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,729 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF in the third quarter worth $140,000. Fairman Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $244,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BATS:HYBL opened at $28.14 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $27.14 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.44 and a 200 day moving average of $28.48.

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1612 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (HYBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund seeks to provide risk-adjusted total return and high current income through an actively managed portfolio of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds, senior loans, and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.