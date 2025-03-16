Facet Wealth Inc. Sells 2,069 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Facet Wealth Inc. cut its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the quarter. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 11,619.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 19,954,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,023,000 after purchasing an additional 19,784,005 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9,594.1% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 953,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 944,060 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,872,000. Ridgeline Wealth LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,663,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 512,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,853,000 after purchasing an additional 197,030 shares during the period.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

AVUS stock opened at $92.72 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $102.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.40.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.