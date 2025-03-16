Facet Wealth Inc. Sells 1,371 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Facet Wealth Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 34,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 129,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,073,000 after buying an additional 12,486 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

IJH opened at $58.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.14.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.