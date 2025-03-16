Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Shares Sold by Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $432,000.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PKW opened at $111.82 on Friday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $125.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.73.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2197 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

