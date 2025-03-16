CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Short Interest Down 45.3% in February

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 423,900 shares, a decrease of 45.3% from the February 13th total of 774,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 869,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.13. 581,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,204. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $6.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.61.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 13.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th.

Institutional Trading of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

About CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,868 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 694,341 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 29,088 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $67,000.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

