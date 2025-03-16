CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Short Interest Down 45.3% in February

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 423,900 shares, a decrease of 45.3% from the February 13th total of 774,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 869,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.13. 581,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,204. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $6.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.61.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 13.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th.
Institutional Trading of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund
About CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund
CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.
Read More
