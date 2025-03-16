Short Interest in QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) Declines By 44.6%

QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a decrease of 44.6% from the February 13th total of 61,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 662,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
QS Energy Trading Up 2.1 %
QS Energy stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,276. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.12. QS Energy has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.18.
About QS Energy
