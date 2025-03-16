Short Interest in QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) Declines By 44.6%

QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a decrease of 44.6% from the February 13th total of 61,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 662,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

QS Energy Trading Up 2.1 %

QS Energy stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,276. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.12. QS Energy has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.18.

About QS Energy

QS Energy, Inc develops and commercializes energy efficiency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company’s energy efficiency technologies assist in meeting energy demands, enhancing the economics of oil transport, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The company’s primary technology comprises Applied Oil Technology, a commercial-grade crude oil pipeline transportation flow-assurance product that reduces crude oil viscosity by applying a high intensity electrical field to crude oil while in transit.

