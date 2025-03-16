Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 43.8% from the February 13th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ GAINN traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.12. 5,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,953. Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $25.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.66.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Company Profile

gladstone investment corporation (nasdaq: gain), a business development company (“bdc”), is a private equity fund focused on acquiring mature, lower middle market companies with attractive fundamentals and strong management teams. as a publicly-traded bdc, gain provides both equity and debt capital, which greatly increases certainty and speed of closing as well as provides gain’s shareholders with both current yield in the form of monthly dividends and potential capital gains upside.

