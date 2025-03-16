Short Interest in American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC) Drops By 33.3%

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 4,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

American Strategic Investment Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NYC traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,881. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average of $9.27. American Strategic Investment has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $12.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.13.

About American Strategic Investment

American Strategic Investment Co (NYSE: NYC) owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

