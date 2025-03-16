Short Interest in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Declines By 32.3%

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 305,200 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the February 13th total of 450,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 327,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. 18.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. B. Riley raised Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Price Performance

Shares of CHMI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.59. 306,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,369. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.19. The stock has a market cap of $113.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.42. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $3.99.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 60.97% and a positive return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Research analysts predict that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,000.00%.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. It operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities) and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments.

