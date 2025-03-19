What is Cormark’s Estimate for Wi-Lan FY2026 Earnings?

Wi-Lan Inc. (TSE:QTR – Free Report) – Cormark lowered their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Wi-Lan in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 18th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.09.

