MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Upgraded by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH to “Strong Sell” Rating

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
MGE Energy Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of MGEE stock opened at $92.65 on Monday. MGE Energy has a 12 month low of $72.27 and a 12 month high of $109.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.77 and a 200-day moving average of $93.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.23). MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $171.42 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that MGE Energy will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGEE. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in MGE Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in MGE Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. EnRich Financial Partners LLC grew its position in MGE Energy by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in MGE Energy by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.
