MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Upgraded by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH to “Strong Sell” Rating

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

MGE Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MGEE stock opened at $92.65 on Monday. MGE Energy has a 12 month low of $72.27 and a 12 month high of $109.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.77 and a 200-day moving average of $93.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.23). MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $171.42 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that MGE Energy will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James G. Berbee bought 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.83 per share, for a total transaction of $40,510.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,451.56. This trade represents a 4.02 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGEE. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in MGE Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in MGE Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. EnRich Financial Partners LLC grew its position in MGE Energy by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in MGE Energy by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

